Emergency services attend four-car pile-up on M1 near Sheffield

A four-car pile-up on the M1 near Sheffield caused major delays this evening, but thankfully no one is believed to have been seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to the motorway, close to the junction 33 slip road, shortly before 5pm to reports of a collision involving four cars.

Police, paramedics and officers from Highways England, which is responsible for maintaining the country's motorway network, all attended the scene.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said no one was believed to have been seriously injured and police officers were only required to remain until 5.47pm.

Sex attack in Sheffield park not linked to any others

Public's 'state of fear' after gun shots are fired at Sheffield homes

VIDEO: Aftermath of six-vehicle crash on Sheffield's Tinsley Viaduct caught on camera

How much South Yorkshire Police paid out in compensation for raiding the wrong properties

Sheffield schoolgirl hit by van on city street

Investigation launched into allegations of pet poisoning in Sheffield

Monster who raped unconscious woman at Sheffield house party is jailed

GALLERY: First class ch-ch-changing chameleon Bowie receives unique stamp of approval