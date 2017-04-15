Search

Emergency services attend crash close to Sheffield pub

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-car collision on close to a Sheffield pub.

Emergency services were called to Cricket Inn Road at 11.40am following a crash between a Vauxhall Astra and a Jeep.

The incident occurred close to the Wybourn Hotel pub at the junction with Derwent Street.

A female occupant of the Astra was taken to the Northern General Hospital with minor injuries.

Council contractors also attended the scene to mop up fuel spillage. The road was re-opened fully a short time afterwards.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call from the ambulance service to attend a road traffic collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a Jeep vehicle.

"A woman was taken to hospital with whiplash type injuries and recovery vehicles were on site to remove the cars from the road.

