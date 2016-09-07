Emergency crews called over woman in reservoir

Emergency services were called this morning after receiving reports of a woman in a reservoir.

The incident happened at Pebley Reservoir in Harthill.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.10am after someone saw a woman in the water.

“She later came out.”

The water rescue unit and two fire engines from Chesterfield were called to the scene but returned to their base after the woman got on to dry land.

An ambulance is currently on its way to the scene.

• The Samaritans provides a free, confidential listening service all day, every day, all year. Whatever you’re going through, you can call the helpline on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. Visit www.samaritans.org.uk for details about the Samaritans.