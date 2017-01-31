Electrical fault blamed for South Yorkshire house fire

Firefighters called out to a house fire in Mexborough put it down to an electrical fault with the wiring.

The fire on Schofield Street was discovered at 9.30pm yesterday.

Nobody in the property was injured.

Firefighters from Dearne and Rotherham stations dealt with the incident.

