Elderly South Yorkshire man in hospital with 'serious' injuries after being hit by car

Have your say

An 87-year-old man was seriously hurt after being hit by a car in a South Yorkshire town centre.

The incident happened in Rotherham at about 6.40pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was crossing Wharncliffe Street, close to the junction with Percy Street, when he was hit by a blue Audi A1.

"The man was taken to hospital with multiple injuries, where he remains in a serious but stable condition," a spokesman said.

The driver of the Audi, a 22-year-old woman, was not hurt.

Witnesses should call 101 quoting incident 955 of November 3.