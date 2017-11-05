Elderly South Yorkshire man dies after being hit by car

Have your say

An 87-year-old man who was hit by a car in Rotherham on Friday has died in hospital, police have confirmed.

The incident happened in Wharncliffe Street, closed to the junction with Percy Street, at about 6.40pm.

The man was crossing the road when he was hit by a blue Audi A1.

He was taken to hospital with multiple injuries, where he died yesterday. His family has been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The driver of the Audi, a 22-year-old woman, was not hurt.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision and witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting incident 955 of November 3.