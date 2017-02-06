Elderly South Yorkshire man 'befriended and burgled without his knowledge'

Police have released a picture of a man they are tracing after an elderly man was 'befriended and burgled without his knowledge'.

Police said someone befriended an elderly man in Armthorpe and has since stolen different quantities of cash from him on a number of occasions without his knowledge.

This man is wanted in connection with a burglary in Doncaster.

Officers have now released photos of a man they believe may hold 'vital information' about the reported burglaries.

A police spokesperson said: "Do you know this man? If you have any information that could assist police with investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 817 of 12 January."