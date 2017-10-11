Elderly Sheffield woman robbed in broad daylight

Have your say

An 81-year-old woman has had cash, jewellery and a bank card stolen from her home in Sheffield, in an incident which happened in broad daylight.

The incident happened at about 5pm on Monday at Skelton Way, Woodhouse.

The woman was in her living room when she heard a noise coming from the bedroom.

When she went to investigate, she was confronted by a man who forced the door closed before leaving via the window.

“Thankfully, the woman was not injured in the incident but understandably it has left her extremely shaken and upset," Detective Sergeant Matthew Penn said.

The man, wearing a green tracksuit, fled across a grassed area between Skelton Lane and Water Slacks Drive.

“I’d like to ask anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in or around the Skelton Way area that day and into the evening to please contact us" Det Sgt Penn said.

If you have any information that could help, call 101, quoting incident number 808 of October 9.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.