Elderly Sheffield Wednesday fan thanks 'caring' ticket office after this heartwarming gesture

An elderly Sheffield Wednesday fan has shared his heartwarming story about the club's ticket office staff.

The elderly man took to the OwlsTalk forum to reveal how the staff at the ticket office stepped in to help him get to Hillsborough.

Posting under the name 'Buxton Gent' the 70-year-old reveals that he had lost his regular lift to Hillsborough and had only managed to watch one game this season.

However, he then received a call from a female employee at the club's ticket office telling him that he had been contacted by the man who sat next to him.

The man had rung the ticket office asking to be put in touch with the elderly gentleman.

Despite the club being unable to do this, for security reasons, the ticket office rang the elderly man and put him in touch with his friend.

He posted: "Don't let anyone on here think that SW doesn't care about it's supporters.

"Take my own case. Along with old age, and the losing of my regular lift to Hillsborough, I have been unable to attend all except a solitary match this season (most unusual for a 70 year supporter).

"Because of numerous problems including a spell in hospital for my wife, I have only been able to attend one match this season instead of most of them.

"Yesterday afternoon, I received a phone call from a lady in the Ticket Office. She had had a query from the chap who has sat next to me for years.

"It contained details of how to contact him, was I OK health-wise, did I want a lift etc.

"I have recently been away on holiday, and lost my mobile along with the chap's details. he had apparently rung the Ticket Office for info, which they couldn't divulge for security reasons, but put me in touch with him.

"I can only say 'Thanks a lot, SWFC' We are now back in contact. Who says they don't care about their supporters."

The man's post has collected a number of heartwarming comments from fellow fans on the forum.

Cosby Blunkett posted: "Great story! Good on the chap for helping you out and good on Sheffield Wednesday for putting you in touch.

"Hope you and the team on the field start to get a little more luck from here on in!"

MrTacoSWFC posted: "Brilliant... nice that they went out of their way to get you in contact with your friend. Nice little story."