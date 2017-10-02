Elderly Sheffield man threatened by raiders in his own home

A elderly man was threatened by three raiders who broke into his house demanding cash.
The men struck at a property in Bluebell Close, Wincobank, at 11.20pm on Saturday, September 30 but South Yorkshire Police said they left empty-handed.
