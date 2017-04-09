Elderly man suffers serious injuries after being hit by car on South Yorkshire street

A 72-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in South Yorkshire last night.

Police were called to the incident in the Bentley area of Doncaster last night following reports of the collision.

The 72-year-old man was treated for serious injuries by paramedics after being hit by the car in Cooke Street, close to the junction with the A19, Askern Road.

He was taken to hospital and remains there in a serious but stable condition.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the vehicle involved and police would like to hear from anyone who saw the man earlier that evening, witnessed the collision, or has any further information that could assist with enquiries.

Call 101 quoting incident number 1457 of 8 April 2017.