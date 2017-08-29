Elderly man rescued after falling into Hillsborough Park lake

A Sheffield dad put his own safety aside as he jumped into a lake to rescue an elderly man in a wheelchair.

The drama unfolded in Hillsborough Park earlier this afternoon when the pensioner, who was feeding the ducks, rolled into the water.

Air Ambulance (s)

Without stopping to think Shaun Spalding, who was walking with his wife Janine, dived straight in after him.

“He didn’t think twice,” said Janine.

“He had to jump in and drag the man to safety having gone under the water.

“He undressed him and put his own clothes on the man to warm him until the emergency services arrived.”

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter landed in the park, but paramedics decided he had not suffered major trauma so he was taken to hospital via road ambulance.