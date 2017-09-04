Elderly man dies after being hit by police car in Chesterfield

An elderly man has died after being hit by a police car in Chesterfield.

This afternoon, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman told the Derbyshire Times: "At approximately 8.25am today, one of our officers was responding to an emergency call when the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Loundsley Green Road.

"The pedestrian, an elderly gentleman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Derbyshire Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) and, as a result, we are unable to give further details at this stage."

The man's next of kin are being informed.

His name has not yet been publicly released.

A police cordon is in place on Loundsley Green Road.

An IPCC spokesman added: "The IPCC has begun an independent investigation after being notified by Derbyshire Constabulary of a collision involving a police car and a pedestrian in Loundsley Green Road this morning.

"Sadly, we understand that the pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"After we were informed about the incident we deployed investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedures."

Loundsley Green Road was closed between the junction with Pennine Way and Newbold Road for several hours but has now reopened.

An 84-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, said: "I live facing the road at the top and I saw two police cars going down just after 9am.

"My neighbour said there had been an accident but he did not know what it was.

"I just tried to get down that road because I did not think they would stop me with my dog but they said it was all forensics down there and I said 'has someone died' and they said 'afraid so'."

A 76-year-old woman said: "I didn't know anything about it until I came down here and I was told where I could walk.

"It is terrible."

An eyewitness added: "The damage to the police car was extremely bad."