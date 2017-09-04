Elderly man dies after being hit by police car

Have your say

An elderly man has died after being hit by a police car in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police said the incident happened when a police vehicle was responding to an emergency call and collided with a pedestrian in Loundsley Green Road at 8.25am today.

A spokesperson said: "The pedestrian, an elderly gentleman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Derbyshire Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and, as a result, we are unable to give further details at this stage."

The man's next of kin are being informed.

His name has not yet been publicly released.

An IPCC spokesman added: "The IPCC has begun an independent investigation after being notified by Derbyshire Constabulary of a collision involving a police car and a pedestrian in Loundsley Green Road this morning.

"Sadly, we understand that the pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"After we were informed about the incident we deployed investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedures."

An eyewitness said: "The damage to the police car was extremely bad."