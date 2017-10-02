Elderly man attacked by raiders in Sheffield

An elderly Sheffield man was left with head and facial injuries during an attack when three robbers broke into his house demanding cash.

The 71-year-old, from Bluebell Close Wincobank, was threatened by three masked men at around 10pm on Saturday.

They broke into his house via the back door and demanded cash as they assaulted him.

One of the men searched the property before the trio left.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Detectives investigating a reported aggravated burglary in the Wincobank area of Sheffield this weekend have asked witnesses to come forward.

"At around 10pm on Saturday, September 30, it is reported that three men with their faces covered broke into a property in Bluebell Close, Wincobank, via the back door.

"The men threatened the occupant, a 71-year-old man, demanding money while assaulting him, causing injuries to his head and face.

"One of the men is believed to have searched the property before the group left.

"The elderly man fled to a neighbour’s house where police were called.

"Did you see or hear anything suspicious in the local area on Saturday night?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.