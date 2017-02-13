Elderly couple taken to hospital after house fire in Doncaster

An elderly couple were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke when a chip pan caught fire in their home.

The fire in Anfield Road, Cantley, broke out at 1.15pm yesterday.

A fire service control room operator gave fire survival advice to the couple after they reported the blaze.

They were take to hospital for a precautionary check-up.

On Friday night the occupants of a house in Lime Tree Walk, Denaby Main, Doncaster, discovered a blaze in their kitchen thanks to a fire service smoke alarm fitted in the property.

The alarm started sounding at 11.30pm, allowing the occupants to escape.

Alarms are fitted free of charge as part of free home safety checks carried out by the county's fire service.