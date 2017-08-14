Eight-year-old girl killed and five injured as car ploughs into cafe near Paris

An eight year old girl has been killed and at least five people injured after a driver slammed his car into a cafe/pizza restaurant in a town near Paris.
A man has been arrested after the incident, but it is not yet clear if the act was deliberate.
The incident happened in a small town near Paris called Sept-Sorts.
French police said that the man is not yet able to be named.
Last week, an Algerian man drove a car into a group of French soldiers. Just over a year ago, a truck attack in Nice left 86 people dead.
