Eight-year-old girl killed and five injured as car ploughs into cafe near Paris

An eight year old girl has been killed and at least five people injured after a driver slammed his car into a cafe/pizza restaurant in a town near Paris.

A man has been arrested after the incident, but it is not yet clear if the act was deliberate.

The incident happened in a small town near Paris called Sept-Sorts.

French police said that the man is not yet able to be named.

Last week, an Algerian man drove a car into a group of French soldiers. Just over a year ago, a truck attack in Nice left 86 people dead.