CCTV images have been released of two men wanted over a burglary near Doncaster.

Detectives believe the men cold hold vital information about the burglary of a house in Harewood Drive, Bawtry.

Do you know this man?

Eight high value watches and electrical items were taken in the raid at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 21.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.