Five friends from Argentina celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation were among those killed when a rental truck was driven into pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path in New York.

HEADLINE - Eight killed in New York terror attack

Five friends from Argentina celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation were among those killed when a rental truck was driven into pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path in New York.

The men were reportedly part of a group of 10 friends exploring Manhattan on bicycles when the truck struck in Lower Manhattan yesterday..

In response to the atrocity - the deadliest terror attack to strike New York since September 11 - president Donald Trump ordered the securiy services to 'step up' vetting procedures.

Eight people were killed and at least 11 others injured after a man drove a rented truck on to the path on West Street at around 3pm local time (7pm GMT).

The driver, who has been identified by law enforcement officials as Sayfullo Saipov, 29, from Uzbekistan, was shot by police after jumping out of the vehicle with what turned out to be two fake guns.

He was taken to hospital and is in police custody. Officers said his injuries are not life-threatening.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio described the attack as 'a particularly cowardly act of terror' that was 'aimed at innocent civilians going about their daily lives'.

The 29-year-old suspect had been working as an Uber driver after passing a background check, according to a spokeswoman for the taxi firm app.

The UK Foreign Office said it was not aware of any British citizens involved as yet.

Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted that she was 'appalled by this cowardly attack'.

The US president also tweeted: "We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!"

The terrorist group has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

* A truck was driven down a busy New York cycle path, killing eight people and leaving more than 11 injured at around 3pm local time (7pm GMT).

* Five Argentinian friends were among the dead, the country's foreign ministry said. Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi were part of a group celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation.

* A Belgian national was also killed, the country's deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister Didier Reynders said.

* Two adults and two children were hurt after the truck hit a yellow school bus.

* The truck driver, 29, was shot by police after jumping out of the rented vehicle with two fake guns. A paintball gun and a pellet gun were found at the scene, police said. He was taken to hospital in police custody and was expected to survive.

* He was named by law enforcement officials as Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old from Uzbekistan who entered the US legally in 2010.

* Uber said Saipov had worked as a driver with the firm having passed a background check. The app said it was co-operating with the FBI.

* A law enforcement official said witnesses reported the driver shouting 'Allahu akbar'.

* New York City mayor Bill de Blasio described the attack as 'a particularly cowardly act of terror' and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was perpetrated by a 'lone wolf'.

* President Donald Trump tweeted: "In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person." He later added: "We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!"

* Prime Minister Theresa May said she was 'appalled by this cowardly attack' and that the UK stands with NYC.

* Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson echoed her statement, adding: "We will not give in to terror."

:: Former president Barack Obama tweeted: "Michelle and I are thinking of the victims of today's attack in NYC and everyone who keeps us safe. New Yorkers are as tough as they come."

mfl