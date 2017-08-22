Work begins on adventure woodland for South Yorkshire school children with disabilities

Work has started to create an outdoor play area which children with physical disabilities and learning needs can enjoy.

The facility is being built at Newman School, Moorgate Road, Rotherham, and will include an adventure woodland path and other equipment and activities.

The idea for the outdoor space came from Ray Matthews, who at the age of 75 decided to run 75 marathons in 75 days in the hope of raising £75,000 for the school.

He managed to raise £35,000, but when Sitwell Rotary Club heard about his efforts they offered to provide the path for him - leaving his money to be spent on play equipment.

Ray said: “The money raised will provide exciting outdoor, inclusive equipment and facilities that just wouldn’t exist without you. Together we can make a huge difference to this school and its children.”

Sitwell Rotary looked to two building companies, Eurovia and Fortem, to help achieve the dream of this project. They came into the project with the same enthusiasm as Ray and Sitwell Rotary, and couldn’t wait to get involved.

Rotherham Council have provided their support for the project by carrying out the initial survey and approving the plans.

Rotarian Tom Knight said “The School, Council, Eurovia, Fortem and Sitwell Rotary are all working as one team to build this project for the children of Newman School and everyone feels privileged to do so, we can’t wait to see the results ourselves.”

Money is still being raised through Ray’s website www.rwrr.co.uk again if anyone would like to make a donation to the project.