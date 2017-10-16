Woman at the fore of new £11m Sheffield teaching centre

Have your say

Female engineers were the focus at the opening of a Sheffield university's new teaching centre.

More than 200 guests were invited to Sheffield Hallam University's £11 million Hertha Ayrton Stem Centre on Thursday last week.

Guests at the opening.

The recently renovated building will bring together science, technology, engineering and maths students.

It was named after Hertha Ayrton, a prominent female 19th century British engineer. And speaking at the opening were the institute of mechanical engineers president Carolyn Griffiths and recent electrical engineering graduate Rhiannon Jones, who hosted the event.

"Having studied here and benefited from a bursary specifically for women studying Stem subjects, I was delighted be involved in opening the new facilities," said Ms Jones.

"The support really made a difference, allowing the completion of my degree and a transition into a career in industry."

Equipment in one of the labs.

Ms Griffiths added: "It is vitally important that young people, but in particular young women, are encouraged to study Stem subjects and work in these industries.

"Everyone benefits from having a diverse workforce, whether that's in the classroom or in the workshops or the boardrooms.

"Sheffield Hallam is a particular institution championing women in Stem; they have some outstanding students and now truly remarkable facilities with the opening of the Hertha Ayrton Stem Centre."