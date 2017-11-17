Well known scientist inspires Doncaster Pupils

Hill House School, Auckley, were honoured to welcome Professor Lord Robert Winston to conduct a lecture, part of their new high-level speaker programme, named in his honour.

The Professor, renowned for his work in gynaecological microsurgery and reproductive medicine, and for having achieved major breakthroughs in IVF and genetics, spoke not only to pupils from Hill House but a selection of local schools who brought along their GCSE and A-Level Science students.

Despite having come directly from conducting graduation ceremonies at Sheffield Hallam, Robert was warm, entertaining and very insightful. As he discussed eugenics and the idea of creating a “super human”, he engaged with the audience, wandering amongst them to ask their opinions and answer their questions.

Best known for The Human Mind, The Human Body, the Secret Life of Twins, Child of Our Time and Superhuman, he is also the author of many fascinating and stimulating books and kindly agreed to a book signing after the lecture, taking the time to talk to individuals and especially to discuss science with the students.

Organiser of the event and assistant head of sixth form, Jo Chappell, said, “We are very privileged to host Professor Winston. His work over the years has been ground-breaking and continues to have a huge impact worldwide.

It is wonderful to see so many pupils leave here feeling so inspired after such a thought-provoking talk. We are very grateful to Robert for taking the time to answer questions, the pupils loved being able to speak to him directly.”

This lecture was the third in the series which is still to feature a world class adventurer, a leading female engineer and the producer of the David Attenborough series, “Blue Planet”. Tickets for these 2018 lectures are free and open to the public. Please contact the school office for more information.