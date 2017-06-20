University staff to take part in Sheffield's Migration Matters festival

Sheffield academics will play a role in a festival designed to highlight the city's proud history of welcoming migrants.

Migration Matters begins this week, bringing together stories of migrants who have settled and thrived in Sheffield.

The University of Sheffield part-funds the event, which takes place during International Refugee Week, and some of its staff will speak at 'Crossings: Stories of Migration'; a series of panel discussions following film screenings at the Showroom Cinema.

Tomorrow Dr Amanda Crawley Jackson from the department of French studies will introduce the film ‘Between Fences’ at 6pm, and feature in the panel discussion afterwards.

Dr Crawley Jackson will also give an introduction and speak at a panel discussion on Saturday for the film ‘Fire at Sea’, which views the refugee crisis from the vantage point of Lampedusa, a small island off the coast of Italy.

On Friday, ‘Alambrista!’, a film about the life of a Mexican immigrant in America, will be screened at 6pm. The film will be introduced by Dr Marcia Vera Espinoza from the department of politics.She will be joined afterwards for a discussion by Sylvia Meichsner from the department of sociology.

The Invisible Guest

Katie Stewart from the journalism studies department will introduce ‘Those who jump’, is a film centred around the militarised border-zone at Melilla, a gateway between Africa and Europe, at 6pm on Saturday.

And the department for music is working with DINA in Cambridge Street to host ‘eMERGES’, a concert featuring music from Senegal, South India and Slovakia, from 7pm until midnight on Thursday.

