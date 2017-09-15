University reveals redesign plan for Sheffield public space

Have your say

The University of Sheffield has unveiled the latest part of its huge redevelopment programme.

An application submitted this week gives details of works that will improve the public space between the Students’ Union building and the Arts Tower.

The plan involves new paving and planting, with new seating designed to create informal gathering areas.

Artwork will also be installed, including on the columns of the Alfred Denny building that will reflect the work of Henry Clifton Sorby, who used microscopes for a range of discoveries.