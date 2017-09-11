Top ranking for Sheffield university in Times world list

A Sheffield university has been ranked among the best in the world.

The University of Sheffield placed 104th in this year's Times Higher Education world university rankings.

This was a rise of five places on last year, and makes it the 13th best in the UK based on a number of factors including teaching, research, and international outlook.

Sheffield Hallam University was placed 801st to 1,000th - the Times did not give a specific ranking.

"We are thrilled the Times Higher Education world university rankings 2018 confirm our place as a leading global university with a world-class reputation for research, combined with excellent teaching and learning and an outstanding student experience," he added.

“Over recent years we have put significant emphasis on international partnerships and a global community of talent, and it is especially pleasing to see this outlook acknowledged in what is a globally competitive higher education environment.

“The news also recognises our academic strengths and expertise across all faculties, which make a real difference in people’s lives and to our economy, both in our own region and the UK, but also around the world."

University of Sheffield president and vice-chancellor Sir Keith Burnett said it was an 'outstanding' achievement.