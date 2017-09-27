Sheffield youngsters take next step to a long-term career by becoming apprentices

Nine young people from Sheffield have taken the next step towards their long-term career by becoming the latest apprentices to join the city’s Streets Ahead workforce.

The group fought off tough competition through a rigorous interview process to secure training with Sheffield City Council contractor, Amey.

Working in a variety of areas, including business administration, finance, mechanics, signage, highway maintenance and arboriculture, seven of the new trainees have already attended a welcome event where they were able to meet each other and get involved in some team-building activities.

During their time as apprentices, the group will gain experience in their chosen areas, in addition to undertaking NVQ training at Sheffield College. They will also have the opportunity to work towards gaining the Duke of Edinburgh’s Business Gold award.

The appointments support Sheffield City Council’s commitment to tackling unemployment in the city, by training young people and helping them to gain qualifications as well as long-term career prospects.

Councillor Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for environment and streetscene at Sheffield City Council said: “Not only is the Streets Ahead programme making the streets of Sheffield better and safer, it’s creating jobs and apprenticeship opportunities for young people across the city.

“The young people who are taking on these apprenticeship roles are the ones that will deliver our future highway services and therefore investing in them now and putting them on the road to success is beneficial to both them and Sheffield.”

