Sheffield youngsters encouraged to learn technical skills at college

Young people are being encouraged to give their future careers a boost by learning technical skills needed in the workplace.

Youngsters are invited to find out more about the technical skills employers want at an event at UTC Sheffield.

The event, which will take place next Wednesday, has been organised for young people who are interested discussing their post 16 options in creative and digital, advanced engineering, computing, healthcare sciences and sport science.

Nick Crew, Executive Principal, UTC Sheffield, said: “Our students strive for technical as well as academic excellence, and our results back that up with a 100 per cent pass rate in creative and digital and a 96 per cent pass rate in engineering.

“Young people who choose to study with us have great university and career prospects because of the hands-on technical learning and our employer inspired curriculum.

Visitors will be able to meet the Mr Crew, along with the teaching staff and current students, and also tour the new facilities.

UTC Sheffield is a technical school for 13 to 19-year-olds that offers five specialisms, as well as GCSEs and A-levels, in high growth sectors, backed by 70 employers.

Studying at UTC Sheffield has put former student Tom Spires, aged 18, on course for an international electrical engineering career.

The Doncaster teenager is on a sponsored cadet training programme as a junior electro-technical officer with global energy giant BP. He is studying for a degree in Electronic Engineering at Newcastle University, and BP have paid for his tuition fees.

The event will take place on November 22 from 5pm to 7pm at UTC Sheffield, Matilda Street,. Book your place at www.utcsheffield.org.uk.