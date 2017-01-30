Sheffield students join anti-bullying scheme launched in Princess Diana’s memory

A group of students at Sheffield Springs Academy have been appointed anti-bullying ambassadors as part of a national scheme, launched in the memory of the late Princess Diana.

The Diana Award was established in 1999 as a lasting legacy to Diana, Princess of Wales’ belief that young people have the power to change the world, with a mission to foster, develop and inspire positive change in the lives of young people.

Last week students from Sheffield Springs Academy stepped up to the challenge, receiving training at Burntwood School in Wandsworth to become qualified anti-bullying ambassadors.

The group is made up of students from Years 8, 9 and 10, who on their return to the Hurlfield Road based academy, are already planning a series of positive programmes. Under the guidance of teachers Rob Ludlum and Hannah Marsden, these include; the extension of anti-bullying training for another 60 students, as well as staff; the creation of an ‘ambassadors’ room’ where students can confidentially discuss any issues they may have; dedicated assemblies; the introduction of a ‘bully box’ on every floor, as well as an e-mail version.

Commenting on the scheme, Sheffield Springs Academy’s Associate Principal Rachel Smith said: “We are immensely proud of all those students taking part in the initiative - they were mature, thoughtful and full of ideas about how to help make positive changes to the school environment and are already looking to implement a new idea every week to help maintain the momentum.”

For more information on the Diana Award, please visit: www.diana-award.org.uk