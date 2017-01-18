Sheffield student to build a school - but needs some help

A Sheffield student is using her skills in architecture to help design and build a school for children in South Africa, but is appealing for help to get the building up and running.

Nineteen-years old Lucy Wren of Crosspool is working with a team of others on ‘Project Myemyela’ which translates as ‘Project Smile’.

She explained: “I’m doing this because firstly I can use my degree to benefit so many people who really need it, and I get the practical experience of seeing something that I’ve built myself being used for such a good purpose.

“I can know that in 20 years that school will still be there helping the community. So far I’ve personally raised £563.88, as a group we’ve raised £12,986.60 but between us we need to raise £38,000.”

The group will erect the school themselves in a village called Lephepane in the valleys of Limpopo, South Africa. This is one of the poorest and most rural parts of the country. Currently the children go to school in a concrete hut.

Lucy plans to go out to Africa in April to join other volunteers in getting work started. She said: “After spending so much time working on designs and ideas I can’t wait to actually go there to build the school and meet the children who will use it.

“This is an amazing opportunity for students to make a lasting impact on these children and their community. Because we’re giving our time and skills for free, any donations go directly towards materials and equipment.

“We’ve had fun organising fundraising events and speaking to local communities. People have been very generous but we still have a long way to go.”

Anyone who would like to support Lucy should visit her Just Giving Page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/LucyRWren