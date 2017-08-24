Sheffield pupils pick up GCSE results in year of changes to exams

Sheffield teenagers are this morning finding out whether their hard work has paid off as they collect their GCSE results.

There will be relief and delight for those who got the grades they were after following a summer of nervous waiting.

Teenagers around Sheffield got their results this morning.

Plenty will now be looking forward to sixth form or college, while others will be preparing to start apprenticeships.

Many Sheffield schools are celebrating positive figures.

At Silverdale School in Parkhead, joint head of school Sarah Sims said results were 'in line with our previous high outcomes' - although it was tough to make direct comparisons because of changes to the exams this year.

Results for maths, English language and English literature are now graded from 9 to 1, rather than A* to G. Grade 4 is considered by the Government as a 'standard pass'.

"The new GCSEs in English and Maths are significantly more challenging than in past years – with the removal of coursework and more demanding content," she said.

“However, we always have high expectations of our students, whatever the national pressures – and we are delighted that Silverdale students have once again achieved fantastic results."

High Storrs School headteacher Claire Tasker called her pupils' results 'incredible', despite being 'impossible' to compare because of the changes.

Sixty-two per cent of pupils got the new 8 or 9 grades for English, with 56 per cent getting 8 or 9 or maths.

"These results are testament to the hard work of staff and students," she said.

"There were also excellent results across the full range of subjects. A number of students have achieved all A and A* passes as well as 7-plus in Maths and English.

"Ours is a fully comprehensive school and we are thrilled with how many students achieved their English and maths despite the challenges and changes."

And there were several 'exceptional' individual performances at Parkwood Academy, with headteacher Vicky Simcock delighted with pupils' progress.

In chemistry, for examply, 67 per cent of pupils got A* or A grades.

Ms Simcock said: “I am thrilled that the hard work and dedication of both staff and students here at Parkwood has borne fruit, we have seen increased individual successes for many students as well as improving performances in subjects including English, maths, science and technology.

"Art A to C passes increased by 35 per cent and there was a 47 pet cent increase in good passes in PE. Almost a fifth of students achieved at least the very highest grade A in at least one subject.

"As a result more students than ever from Parkwood will now be able to access Level 3 courses at post-16 providers.”