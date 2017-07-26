Sheffield headteacher’s new role as leader of education

A Sheffield headteacher has been appointed as a new national leaders of education at Five Rivers Multi Academy Trust.

Rebecca Webb, the CEO of Tinsley Meadows Primary Academy, is one of more than 75 headteachers to be given the role of national leader of education in the latest recruitment round.

National leaders of education and staff in their school, which are appointed as national support schools, use their knowledge and experience to provide additional leadership capability in other schools in need of support.

The type of support provided is flexible and tailored to meet the needs of each individual school.

Rebecca Webb said: “We are delighted to have been successful in our bid to become a teaching school. We have a long history of supporting other schools and leaders to bring about transformational change for school improvement and professional development.

“It is a great accolade for Tinsley and well deserved recognition for the team. We are excited about the opportunities this brings and we look forward to supporting more leaders and schools locally, regionally and nationally.”

Tinsley Meadows Primary Academy, Norborough Road, is one of over 65 schools to have been selected, taking a leading role in recruiting and training new entrants to the profession.

Introduced in 2011, teaching schools work with partner schools to provide high quality teacher training and professional development opportunities for teachers at all stages of their career.

They raise standards through supporting other schools, especially those in challenging circumstances, and ensure that the most talented school leaders are spotted and supported to become successful headteachers.

Roger Pope, Chair of the National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL), said: “I’d like to congratulate Tinsley Meadows Primary Academy and Rebecca Webb on being appointed as a teaching school and a national leader of education. They should be very proud of this achievement.”

Ms Webb, along with the other successful headteachers, has been invited to attend a national induction event later this year.

Her achievement comes one year after she was appointed as CEO, on July 20 2016.