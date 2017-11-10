Sheffield College students celebrate their degree success

Have your say

Around 200 students have celebrated their graduation in style with a ceremony at Sheffield Cathedral.

The Sheffield College graduates have all completed a range of university level qualifications.

The students wore traditional robes to receive their scrolls during the ceremony, which was watched by their friends and family.

Angela Foulkes, Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “Our annual graduation ceremony celebrates the inspirational achievements of our students who have studied to university level with us.

“I am very proud of their success.”

She added: “We equip students with the industry skills that employers need, boost their career prospects and support business growth, and we’ve received great feedback about our university level courses in a national student survey this year.”

In the latest National Student Survey (NSS), published in August, the College achieved a student satisfaction score of 86 per cent for its university level courses.

This was one of the top performing scores in Yorkshire, and higher than the national average, according to the Higher Education Funding Council for England statistics.

Guest speakers at the event included engineering alumnus Corinne Binks who returned to studying in her late 20s, and progressed onto higher education at the College. Corinne is now an assistant project manager with Sheffield-based engineering and development consultancy Mott MacDonald.

The Sheffield College offers full honours degrees, foundation degrees, which are two years of an honours degree, and higher national diplomas and certificates. These are taught across the college’s four main campuses; City, Hillsborough, Olive Grove and Peaks. It has a £321 million economic impact on the city annually.

Students benefit from smaller class sizes, expert support and lower tuition fees.

Around 500 students complete full-time and part-time university level courses at the College, which are recognised by universities, employers and professional bodies.

To apply for courses starting in September 2018, please visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk/courses/university-level or call 0114 2602600.