Sheffield College photography students exhibit at international festival

Sheffield College students are exhibiting their work as part of an international photography festival this month.

Photographs by students completing the 18+ Foundation Diploma in Art and Design are on show in the Young Format17 exhibition at the Riverlights building in Derby.The course covers visual communication, photography, fine art, fashion and textiles, 3D and interior design and applied arts, and is taught at the College’s Hillsborough campus on Livesey Street. Student Iona Kirk, 18, who is planning to progress to a photography degree, said: “I’m really enjoying the course, and it’s very exciting for our work to be recognised in this way.”

The exhibition profiles the work of photographers aged 25 and under, and is being held during the Format17 International Festival which runs until April 23.

Visit http://www.formatfestival.com/

Frances Grant, Curriculum Leader for the Foundation Diploma in Art and Design, The Sheffield College, added: “The fact that five of our students were selected for this show is testament to the interesting and original approach they take as image makers.”

To find out more about College courses starting in September 2017, visit http://www.sheffcol.ac.uk or call 0114 2602600.