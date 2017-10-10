Public meeting to be held on idling outside Sheffield schools after hundreds back plan to fine drivers

People can have their say on plans to fine drivers who leave engines running outside schools at a public meeting tonight.

More than 1,000 people answered Sheffield Council’s survey on the proposals, which are designed to protect children from air pollution - one of the biggest responses to a consultation this year.

The public meeting will take place at the University of Sheffield's Diamond building.

The authority asked whether idling was a problem, to which 85 per cent of respondents said yes.

And 74 per cent backed plans to use enforcement and education measures to tackle the issue.

The findings will be debated at a public meetnig at the University of Sheffield’s Diamond building from 5pm.

Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure Jack Scott said: “We know that poor air is a public health emergency across the country.

“It’s great to see that such a large majority of people across the city want us to do something about people that leave their engines running outside schools, care homes and other facilities.

“We cannot sit by and let this obvious danger to people’s health go unnoticed.”

Coun Scott said Sheffield should be ‘bold and ambitious’ in order to protect the vulnerable.

“Sheffield is potentially only the second city in the country to take the level of action on such a huge UK problem,” he added.

“We are targeting vehicle idling because it is an avoidable local source of air pollution.

“This is not the only action that we as a city will be taking on air pollution and our Clean Air Strategy will set out even more ambitious plans soon.”

Westminster City Council in London has already adopted the scheme handing out fines of £80 for vehicle idling.

Cabinet member for children, young people and families said:“It’s wonderful that there has been such overwhelming support from the people of Sheffield to protect our children, young people and the most vulnerable from unnecessary air pollution and for our city to lead the way to make a real difference to air quality, which has a major impact on everyone’s health.

“Improving the health of children and young people really does make a difference to the their quality of life, into adulthood.

“That’s why I believe that once people become aware that leaving engines running when parked outside schools is a real danger to children’s health, that all drivers will decide to make a difference and take the easy step of switching their engines off.”

To book a place at the meeting, which takes place in lecture theatre four email air.quality@sheffield.gov.uk.