Paralympic stars Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock visit Sheffield school

Pupils at a Sheffield primary school were given a surprise earlier this week when two paralympic stars visited their school.

Paralympic GB athletes Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock surprised Phillimore Community Primary and Nursery School, as they donned disguises and stood in as substitute teachers for the day.

The unsuspecting class received a double PE lesson and Jonnie, who is currently taking part in BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, even handed out a few dance move tips.

The children tried out a range of sporting activities during the day, including wall climbing, tennis, rugby and football.

The pair were providing new sporting equipment to the school as part of the Sainsbury’s Active Kids campaign, which has provided £180m worth of sporting equipment to schools and clubs in the UK since 2005.

This includes 23,920 footballs, 17,450 stopwatches and enough skipping ropes to reach space; providing teachers with the resources to help children have healthier lifestyles and be more active.

Eleanor May Simmonds, OBE is a British Paralympian swimmer. She won a old medal at the Rio Paralympics in 2016. Jonathan Peacock, MBE is an English sprint runner and amputee. He also won gold at the 2016 Summer Paralympics

Visit www.activekids.sainsburys.co.uk site.