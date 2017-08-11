No sign of student flats flood slowing as developer unveils huge Sheffield scheme

Another of Sheffield’s city centre industrial sites could soon be replaced by a towering student block under plans revealed this week.

Litton Buccleuch (Moore Street) Ltd wants to put up four towers, the highest of which would be 12 storeys, where Stokes Tiles currently sits.

The Stokes Tiles site.

The multi-million pound complex would have more than 800 bedrooms.

The firm has agreed a deal with an as-yet-unnamed ‘leading student accommodation provider’ and hopes to submit a planning application in the coming weeks.

It is the latest in a series of student developments replacing former industrial buildings around the city centre.

Mark Twelves of Litton Buccleuch said: “We are delighted to have exchanged contracts with a dynamic and forward-thinking student provider, whose track record in other cities speaks for itself.

“The finished product will provide high specification student living in a prime location between the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University and within the inner ring road.”

According to the firm, the development would comprise four connected blocks, with flats complemented by shops and cafes at ground level.

Litton Buccleuch is a joint venture between Bakewell-based Litton Property Group and Buccleuch Property from Edinburgh.

The latter represents the commercial property interests of the Duke of Buccleuch, one of the largest private landowners in Europe.

The firms have been working on the scheme for two years with the help of Sheffield-based Coda Architects as well as Stokes Tiles, which is the landowner.

If planning permission is granted the developer hopes to start work in May next year, to be ready for the autumn 2020 student intake.

The complex will be a ‘high quality’ student scheme on a ‘key strategic site’ close to both Sheffield universities, according to Litton Buccleuch.

The council’s new chief planning officer Rob Murfin recently told The Star it was coming to a point where ‘enough’ student flats had been built.

He called on developers to ensure their buildings could be easily converted to private rented housing if required.

Mr Twelves said: “The city council, its planners and both universities are in broad support of the scheme that will complement Sheffield council’s progressive regeneration proposals for the city centre and provide the universities with a further selling platform in a very competitive market.

"Students, particularly postgraduates, are getting more selective in their living requirements which means the universities need to have high quality accommodation as part of their offer.

"We are confident there is a demand. There is some good student accommodation provision, but a lot of it is old and there is not enough to meet growing requirements.”