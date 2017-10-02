New play area at Sheffield special school

Children at a special needs school in Sheffield can now have fun out of lessons thanks to a new playground.

Norfolk Park School moved to its current base in Archdale Road in 2015 but for the last two years has been without an outdoor play provision.

Thanks to a donation of £25,000 from the Wooden Spoon Charity, the school has now been able to develop a sloped area at the front of the site.

This new area incorporates an inclusive roundabout, which can take children in wheelchairs and ambulant children together.

There is also a climbing tower with fireman’s pole, an enclosed tube slide and a scramble net.

A spokesman said: “This gives our children many more opportunities for fun and learning outdoors.

“Without this very generous donation from Wooden Spoon it would not have been possible for us to have made these developments.

“Our children thoroughly enjoy using this new equipment.”

Norfolk Park School’s population is drawn from a city wide catchment area and caters for children between the ages of three and 11-years-old with profound and multiple learning difficulties, severe learning difficulties, complex medical needs and autism.

The school’s policy targets the provision of a broad, balanced and relevant curriculum, based on the National Curriculum and Early Years Foundation Stage Curriculum, both of which are adapted and differentiated for each individual’s Special Educational Needs.

Find out more about the school at www.norfolkparkschool.co.uk.