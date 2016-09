A new headteacher has taken up her post at King Edward VII School in Broomhill.

Linda Gooden succeeds Beverley Jackson, who has retired from the senior role after eight years.

Barbara Walsh, chair of governors, said Ms Gooden’s appointment represented the beginning of ‘another chapter in the rich history of King Edward VII school’.

The comprehensive school has 1,600 pupils from across Sheffield at its two sites in Crosspool and Broomhill.