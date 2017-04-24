New £25m Sheffield school to hold information events for parents and pupils

People will be able to find out more about a new school in Sheffield at a series of consultation events.
Reach4 Academy Trust will explain its aims for Mercia School at 10 different locations in May.
The £25 million school will be built off Carterknowle Road after Sheffield Council granted itself planning permission last week.
It will eventually cater for 1,200 pupils aged from 11 to 18.
The public events are as follows:
May 9, 4pm and 6.30pm - Ecclesall Library
May 10, 4pm and 6.30pm - Firth Hall, Firth Court
May 11, 4pm and 6.30pm - Double Six Youth Club, Scarsdale Road, Woodseats
May 16, 2pm and 6.30pm - Nether Edge Primary School
May 18, 2pm - Holt House Infant School
May 18, 6pm - Carterknowle Junior School
May 22, 4pm and 6pm - Bramall Lane stadium
May 23, 2pm and 6.30pm - Greystones (location TBC)
May 24, 2pm and 6.30pm - Totley Primary School
May 25, 4pm and 6.30pm - Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army, 12 Psalter Lane
The school also has a new website, www.merciaschool.com.
