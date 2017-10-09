Meet some spiders in the dark that you don’t need to be afraid of

There are some spiders you don’t need to be afraid of...even if you do meet them in the dark.

The University of Sheffield Students’ Union RAG Spider Walk is back, a 13 mile night hike into the Peak District and back that will be raising money for leading South Yorkshire charities.

Last year’s Spider Walk raised more than £3,000, which contributed to the RAG (Raising and Giving) overall total for the year of £110,000 for good causes.

This year’s event will be raising money for children’s charity Whirlow Hall Farm, Sheffield Volunteering and an additional two organisations, one voted for by students and one chosen by the students who raised the most money last year - with all the charities are guaranteed to be local to Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

Setting off into the night from the Students’ Union concourse on Thursday November 2 on a new route out into the Peak District and back, admission to the Spider Walk costs £8, with a commitment to raising at least £30 in sponsorship.

The ticket price also includes food, hi vis jacket, map, entry to the live music and runner number and registration for the event.

“Featuring a bar, BBQ and live music at our farm half way point, the event is bigger and better than ever and will be raising money for some incredible local charities,” said Students’ Union Fundraising Co-ordinator Sian Ellis.

“As stated on the ticket, by taking part in Spiderwalk you are committing to raising £30 minimum sponsorship and Gift Aid does not count towards sponsorship.

“Although, the minimum sponsorship is £30, we want everyone to raise as much money as they can for charity!”

For more information or to register for the Spider Walk visit tickets.sheffieldstudentsunion.com/ents/event/11378/