Lessons in languages for adults in Sheffield

Opportunities to learn new languages in friendly classes are on offer at a Sheffield school.

An enrolment evening for adult language courses that start on October 6 takes place at Meadowhead School on September 22.

The courses are run for the community and offer value for money language opportunities to encourage people to learn for life.

As a former specialist language college Meadowhead is keen to continue to offer this service, and usually attracts 200 plus adults each term, to attend beginners to advanced courses in French, German, Italian, Spanish, Russian and 19 languages on additional computer courses.

If there is sufficient demand the school will also offer Mandarin Chinese and Greek, and will consider any other European language.

Experienced English and native speaking tutors provide the guidance to adults who wish to add to their knowledge for holiday, work or pleasure.

The enrolment evening is from 6-7pm when it is possible to meet some tutors. Courses begin on October 6. Further details are at:

http://www.meadowhead.sheffield.sch.uk/page/?title=Adult+Language+Classes&pid=319