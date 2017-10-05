Former Sheffield students head back to the classroom

Heading back to the classroom to share valuable life experiences with youngsters were former students of a Sheffield school.

High Storrs School held another highly successful event which saw Alumni return to give something back.

The annual event gives the opportunity to Year 12 students to gain valuable life experience from people who have been sat in their exact seats.

A spokesman said: “From our extensive database of ex-students who want to give back to their old school, this year we had 11 willing volunteers giving up their own time and returning to school to talk about ‘Life Since High Storrs’.

“The day started with a tour of the school, something which always appeals to Alumni as they can’t wait to get the pang of nostalgia and revisit old haunts. For a lot of them, the school is unrecognisable due to the massive refurbishment and new build work which took place in 2011.”

The highlight of the day was an inspirational speech by VIP ex-student, permanent secretary to the Scottish Government, Leslie Evans. Leslie left High Storrs in 1976 and has gone on to have a very successful career.

Leslie said: “I attended High Storrs in the 1970s, when the school’s inclusive approach to education really stood out and had a big influence on my own values and views about diversity, equality and inclusion. During my time there I acquired knowledge and skills I still apply everyday – to analyse, to be curious, to have an opinion and to question everything.

“It was a real honour to return to High Storrs this week to help inspire its young people of today to develop their own voices and values and start to define their contributions to making the world a better place.”

Following this, the students then split into smaller groups to listen to their chosen Alumni give an outline of their life since school, then offering the students a chance to grill them in a Q&A session.

The day ended with the opportunity for the Alumni to feel like students again with a trip to the canteen for lunch. They sat amongst the students and staff and ate what was described as a “vast improvement” in school dinners.

Emmeline Sharp, who left in 1991, said: “I really enjoyed coming back to High Storrs, seeing some familiar faces from my years there, as well as meeting new people and students. I hope the pupils benefited from the sessions and it has given them some inspiration for the future. I wish them well in whatever career path they choose.”

David Burton, a consultant surgeon who left in 1990, said “It was great to be back at my old school, what a wonderful transformation from that of the 1980’s.”