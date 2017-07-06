FIRST LOOK: New image of £4.9m Sheffield school expansion released

Sheffield Council has released the first images of a proposed expansion that could almost quadruple the size of a Sheffield infant school.

The authority has submitted plans to turn Ecclesall Infant School into a primary school, bringing the number of places up from 180 students to 630.

The £4.9 million expansion was announced last month, prompting concerns from residents over increased traffic.

And the council has now submitted a planning application for the development, including details of how the extra vehicles will be dealt with.

According to the plans, 15 new classrooms would be built as part of two extensions. There would be three classrooms each for Years 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

The expansion also incorporates new staff rooms, a special educational needs suite and flexible studio spaces which could also be used by the community.

The application adds: “The layout and design for the Ecclesall Infant School expansion has been carefully considered to ensure integration of the proposed into the old, while being sympathetic to the surrounding environment, creating one school.

“By utilising the natural topography of the site, the proposal is able to reduce its impact on the local area by designing a lower ground floor level within the hill, and creating a unique design that truly belongs to the school.”

The plans also include a travel plan to mitigate the increase in vehicles numbers on roads around the school.

It says a review of traffic found the impact on junctions at peak hours would not be ‘severe’, but suggests several measures such as staggered start and end times for different year groups, a pick up and drop off plan and encouragement of ‘sustainable’ travel.

Several people have already objected to the plans.

James Creaghan, of Edale Road, said his main concern was traffic, with the increase in pollution and road safety at the front of his mind.

He said: “I would suggest that the travel plan is not comprehensive enough and will have little impact on mitigating the vast increase in traffic in the area.”

Michael Greaves, of Huntley Road, wrote said the proposal ‘has to be a joke’.

He added: “You probably don’t live on our road - if you did then you would know that our road can’t accommodate any more traffic.”

He said the road was ‘absolute mayhem’ at school times.

A separate application to create a new entrance area was submitted in May.

Today’s top stories:





BREAKING: Man accused of causing death by dangerous driving after fatal crash in Sheffield

Cannabis worth thousands of pounds found in Sheffield

Men remain in critical condition after stabbing in Sheffield

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal Sheffield accident

Touching floral tributes left for young man killed in tragic Sheffield crash

This is when you can watch Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United live on Sky Sports

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls on the brink of signing Premier League winger

Sheffield United: What means more than money to Wilder as promoted Blades gear up for Championship?

Sheffield United: Get all the Blades stats

Sheffield Wednesday: Get all the latest Owls stats