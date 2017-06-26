Failing sheffield primary school is making progress

A primary school in Sheffield branded inadequate by Ofsted inspectors is heading in the right for the removal of special measures.

Inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted visited Oasis Academy Fir Vale, in Fir Vale, last month - the third visit since it was placed into special measures last year.

The school, off Owler Lane, Fir Vale, opened in September 2014 as part of the national Oasis Community Learning trust - but it has already had three different principals.

It was labelled as inadequate in each of the five inspection categories following a visit by inspectors in January 2016.

Ofsted identified numerous problems and areas for improvement. However, inspectors did commend the new principal, Helen Round, for beginning to turn things round.

During their latest visit, inspectors found that Mrs Round and her leadership team were delivering a ‘detailed improvement plans to ensure that the school moves forward.’

They found that the quality of teaching and learning is continuing to improve, as is work to improve behvaiour and attitudes towards learning.

Inspectors have asked the academy to continue to embed schemes that have improved attendance and behaviour, and to prioritise the development of high quality teaching and learning.

Mrs Round said: “We are grateful to Ofsted for their latest inspection last month. Their visits complement our own progress checks, and they provide helpful insight on the impact of the changes we have implemented.’

“As an academy we are on a journey of improvement, and this report is the latest positive step for us to become the ‘Good’ school that this community so richly deserves.

“As ever I am extremely grateful to our pupils and their families for their ongoing support, and to our dedicated and talented staff who come to work each day determined to provide the children with the opportunities they need to make great progress and realise their full potential.”

ACADEMY SUPPORT

Ofsted also highlighted the positive input of the school’s academy chain.

Inspectors wrote in a letter to Mrs Round: “The regional director continues to provide a high level of support to the school.

“He knows the school well and recognises the barriers that still need to be addressed for

the school to move forward.

“Leaders take advantage of the range of support provided by Oasis Academies, including checking the accuracy of progress information, observing good practice and working alongside specialist leaders of education.”

During their two-day visit inspectors met with school leaders, observed lessons and spoke with pupils.