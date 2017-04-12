Doncaster schools get a lesson in health and safety

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has visited a selection of local Doncaster schools, including St Joseph’s, Grange Lane Infant, Tornedale Infant, and Pheasant Bank Academy, to educate the pupils on the importance of health and safety on a construction site.

The schools were invited to take part in the presentation as they are situated very near the homebuilder’s Holly Hill development, which is currently in the process of being built. The 45-minute presentation also covered other high risk areas within the home, such as garages and garden sheds.

Pupils had the opportunity to ask any questions that they may have, and dress up in the personal protection equipment that would be required on a construction site.

Keith Chester, site administrator at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire adds: “As a leading homebuilder, we are often building in residential areas and near local schools, so it’s our responsibility to share our health and safety expertise with the wider community.

“We sincerely hope that the children have enjoyed themselves and now know how to stay safe when near our Holly Hill site, and indeed in and around the home.”

Holly Hill offers a range of three- and four-bedroom homes in a range of styles to suit families of any size.

Keith concludes: “It has been great to see how dedicated the teachers and staff at both schools are to the health and safety of their pupils, and we were only too happy to help them out.”

Any schools interested in having Taylor Wimpey visit for a safety talk, should email Keith.Chester@taylorwimpey.com.

For further information about Holly Hill, please call 01302 249886 or visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.