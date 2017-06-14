Doncaster school parents raise thousands for woodland development

The Friends of Hill House School were delighted to able to present a cheque to the Auckley school for £13,000, which will be used to fund development of the school’s woods.

Epworth resident and Chair of the Friends, Nicky Thomas, said, ‘we have had a great year, with lots of support from children and parents. We are really pleased that the school will be using this money to provide the children with a forest school, including a pond, gazebos, a barbecue area and an adventure trail.’

The group, which consists of parents who raise money and provide events for the children, raised the funds through various activities including parties, discos, vouchers, coin collecting and bags2school. A ball is also planned for November.

The photo shows Nicky Thomas presenting a cheque to Karen Kidney, Hill House Bursar.