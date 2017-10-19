Doncaster pupils put on harvest performance

Hill House Junior School pupils were very excited to be able to showcase what harvest festival means to them by putting on some wonderful performances for their parents and grandparents on Tuesday afternoon.

The children worked hard to put on a fantastic event, with every child in Junior School taking an active role, through their numerous poems, small playlets and many songs.

Year Six opened the Harvest celebrations with their very tuneful Harvest Song, “Celebrate.”

Nursery and Reception children delighted the audience with their beautiful singing of “Big Red Combine Harvester”. There were some fantastic dance moves on display too.

Year One also showed off their singing skills as they sang about a “Little Seed”.

Year Two and Three, once again, delighted the audience with their confident poetry renditions about the true meaning of Harvest. Year 4 livened up the proceedings with their “Vegetable Rap” and funky moves. The audience were also treated to a beautiful rendition of “Fields of Gold” by the guitar orchestra.

Year Five pupils led the service from start to finish and also delighted everyone with their playlet and beautiful singing and swaying to “Autumn Leaves”. The afternoon finished with a very thoughtful but joyous song “Harvest Harmony”.

Charity Coordinator, Mrs Lee, said, “This was a beautiful service and I would just like to thank our pupils and their parents for the very generous donations. It is a real honour for us to be able to give back to the community in this way.”

The donations from the children and families were incredible and the Year Six House Captains had the very important job on Wednesday morning of delivering the food to The Trussell Trust Food Bank in Doncaster, whose volunteers spent time explaining to the children the hard work that goes into organising and distributing the food to those in need.