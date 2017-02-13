Doncaster pupils’ healthy habits win them a first

Their willingness to walk, and cycle, won pupils at a Doncaster primary school a special treat.

Barnsley poet Ian McMillan delighted pupils at Town Field school when he called by to congratulate them.

The school is Doncaster’s first to be awarded a Modeshift STARS bronze medal, as part of a national campaign recognising schools that show dedicated support of cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable transport.

Ian McMillan is an avid walker, and creates poetry on the daily walks he takes, relayed out in his online series of ‘morning stroll tweet poetry’.

He performed poems to the 460 children of Town Field Primary, and year five pupils then had the chance to write their own walking poems using their school travel journeys as inspiration.

Over the past year, the Doncaster Council Road Safety and Bike It teams have taught pupils how to ride their bikes, along with road safety.

Headteacher of Town Field Primary, Helena Honeybone, said: “By promoting sustainable travel in our school community, we aim to improve pupil safety while easing congestion at the school gate, support pupils in a healthier lifestyle and make improvements in air quality due.”