Doncaster College students speak to experts during Retail Matters Week

Students at Doncaster College have been given an insight into the world of shopping as part of Retail Matters week.

The youngsters were visited by representatives from Lakeside Village, including centre Manager John Magee and M&S Store Manager Di Rogers, Business Doncaster’s Inward investment officer for retail, Adrian Banks and Sidekick PR’s Charlotte Dimond to talk about the sector which employs thousands of people in the town.

John Magee said: “When I was studying that visits from people who were working were a great way to learn top tips and gain an understanding of what goes into running that business.

“Doncaster Council recognises the positive impact retail has on the town and have been very supportive in helping us to forge links with the college and with other retail partners.

“A career in retail can be extremely rewarding, I’ve worked my way from Saturday jobs in retail, to working throughout university and then working my way up to store manager and I’m now managing my second shopping outlet. There are so many opportunities out there.”

Retail Matters Week aims to celebrate and showcase the great talents of those who work in retail and the careers available in the retail property sector.

Jenny Tasker, curriculum lead for business, accountancy, aviation and travel department of service industries at Doncaster College, said: “It was fantastic for our students to hear from retail experts covering Shopping Centre Management, Store Management, PR and Business Relations.

“They had many questions to ask of the panel and have a renewed sense of vigour and pride for the sector they are studying. They are now confident in the message that retail matters.”