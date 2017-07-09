Councillors to decide on major new University of Sheffield development

Councillors have been asked to approve a multi-million plan to transform the education of more than 9,000 students.

The University of Sheffield wants to build a four-storey block to house its faculty of social sciences on the 3G sports pitches opposite Weston Park Hospital in Broomhall.

Inside the new building.

The new building would include a research hub and teaching and social spaces.

The plans will be considered by councillors tomorrow at a meeting where the university’s proposal for a new three-storey sports centre opposite will also be considered.

The sports centre will eventually replace the ‘ageing’ Goodwin centre on the same site.

It will include a bigger and better-equipped gym space and a new swimming pool for use by students, staff and residents.

The design for the new sports centre.

The university plans to make up for the loss of playing space in Broomhall by installing new pitches at its campus in Norton.

Council officers have recommended both planning applications be approved.

A report to councillors questions the modern appearance of the social science building, but says the retention of stone boundary walls and the creation of new public open spaces will ‘help to knit the scheme into the local area’.

The report adds: “And, subject to refined detailing and the use of the highest quality materials, it is accepted that the development will not cause harm to the character and appearance of the area nor harm the setting, and therefore the significance of neighbouring conservation areas.

The social sciences building opposite Weston Park Hospital.

“Indeed, if executed well it has the potential to make a significant and positive contribution to the local townscape.”

The report raises no road traffic concerns but says the increase in pedestrians will necessitate measures to improve safety.

This would include a pedestrian refuge at the junction of Northumberland Road and Whitham Road.

The council and Sport Englad say the loss of sports pitches can be justified by the creation of new ones in Norton.

On the proposed sports centre, officers say the new building is a ‘modern yet sensitively-designed building which makes appropriate references to, and preserves the character of, the local area’.

